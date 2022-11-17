Obituary and funeral service: Carol Sorrells Dalton, 75, of Monroe

Carol Sorrells Dalton age 75, of Monroe, GA., passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Harold W. and Myra Nell Sorrells; grandmother, Pearl Rambo; and husband, Kenneth “Peanut” Dalton. She is survived by her children, Tina Collins (Jim) and Vince Marzula (Melissa); grandchildren, Austin Collins, Josh Marzula, Madelyn Moore, Kayla Marzula, Riley Moore, Porter Moore, Molly Moore, Griffin Collins and Joey Collins; grat grandchildren, Kelly Marzula and Pennie Harris.



Carol retired after 30 years of dedicated service to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Egleston. She enjoyed cheering, attending games and anything related to Georgia Football, Go Dawgs. When she was not spending time with her grandchildren you could find her shopping or crocheting or working on a cross stitch masterpiece all the while sipping on a cold Coca-Cola. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



The funeral service to celebrate the life of Carol Sorrells Dalton will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.

