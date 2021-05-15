Obituary and funeral service: Carolyn A. House, 85, of Loganville

Carolyn A. House age 85 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. A funeral service will be held 3:00 PM, Sunday, May 16, 2021 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Rev. Harry Towler officiating. The burial will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park. Mrs. House was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde House; sons, Billie Joe Hammond, Kent Hammond; daughter, Kathy Marie Hammond; parents, William Thomas & Cassie Ethridge Dutton; brother, Thomas Dutton; sisters, Dorothy Bentley and Inez Hart. She is survived by her children, Wanda Williams; Susan Hammond; Cheryl Sailers; Myra (Jim) Hicks; Dwayne (Theresa) Hammond; Tommy (Paula) Bennett; Nora (David) Allred; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Lorene Hanson; Kathleen Towler; Ann Thomas; Phyllis Garner; Martha Meeks; and many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046, 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.