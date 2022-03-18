Obituary and funeral service: Carolyn Adcock Towler, 94, of Monroe

Carolyn Adcock Towler, age 94, of Monroe, passed away on March 15, 2022. She was born in Walton County on December 2, 1927 to the late Drue Ella Hawk Adcock and the late Harvey Leonius Adcock. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Ernest Howell Towler.

She worked for Oxford Industries for nearly 50 years. She was also an active member of Union Chapel Church since 1943, serving in the Women’s Club, Youth Group, SOAM Group. She was encouraged by her friend, Alice Williams, to join the choir. She then became a soloist and wedding singer. She also served as the Lay Delegate for the North Georgia United Methodist Conference.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vickie and Steve Sargent of Monroe; son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Elaine Towler of Monroe; sister, Marjorie Adcock Treadwell, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Roger and Eleanor Jo Hawk; grandchildren: Renee Nix, Nicki and Kyle Peppers, Bart and Julie Sargent, Beth and Jake Raby, Brett and Amy Sargent; 11 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Longleaf Hospice, Transitional Care Physicians, and Park Place Nursing Home for the special care and love shown.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 20th at Union Chapel Church. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 pm with Rev. Ann Mann and Rev. David Laycock officiating. Interment will follow at Union Chapel Church Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Union Chapel Mortgage Fund.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.