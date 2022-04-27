Obituary and funeral service: Carolyn Davis, 67, of Social Circle

Carolyn Davis, age 67 of Social Circle, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Graveside Services will be held at 12:30 PM on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Corinth Memorial Gardens with Minister Don Hardison officiating.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother, Myrna Wynell (Stone) Rosser. She is survived by her husband, James R. Burney of Social Circle; children, Randy Davis, Jr. of Oxford, Allen & Dallas Davis of Jersey; father, John O. Rosser of Eatonton; brothers, Mike and Fran Rosser of Monroe, Ronnie Rosser of Rutledge; sisters, Anita and Allen Sanders of White Plains, Lynn Rosser of Oxford; grandchildren, Carley Davis of Covington, Jesse Davis, Wyatt Davis, and Carson Davis, all of Jersey.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.