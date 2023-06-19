Obituary and funeral service: Carolyn Duffey, 90 of Monroe

Carolyn Duffey, age 90 of Monroe, GA passed away peacefully after a long battle of dementia on Friday, June 16, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 22, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at 1:30 PM at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy, NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.

She worked several jobs throughout her life, such as Kmart, State Farm Insurance, Staples and MDJ Designs. Many of the things she loved was Elvis Presley, traveling, country music, arts and crafts, making ceramics of all types, especially Christmas Trees, and other items for the family. Sewing clothes, dresses and other items were a huge part of her life. She sewed items for people in local nursing homes. She was of the Presbyterian faith and loved watching the Atlanta Braves. What brought her the most happiness was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her father, Norbert Blades, Sr.; mother, Gladys Blades; husband, Walton Duffey; and sister, Virginia Johnson. She leaves behind her brother, Samuel Blades; oldest son, Steve Duffey and wife Kathy of Loganville, GA; her daughter, Sherry Grice and husband Roy of Snellville, GA; her second son, Karl Duffey of Monroe, GA; and her second daughter, Debbie Rosser of Monroe, GA. Also 7 grandkids and 11 great-grandkids. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Ga 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Carolyn Duffey please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Service.