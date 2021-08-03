Obituary and funeral service: Carolyn Duncan Williams, 83

Carolyn Duncan Williams, age 83, was born on July 30, 1938 and passed away peacefully on August 1, 2021. Born in Piedmont, Alabama, Carolyn was raised in Atlanta from an early age.

She attended Roosevelt High School, where she was on the girl’s drill team, and worked for the American Red Cross, as well as in the school office and library. A chance visit to The Varsity Restaurant, near Atlanta’s Georgia Tech, led to meeting Edward R. Williams, Jr. and a 62-year marriage that lasted until Ed’s passing in 2017. A devoted wife, Carolyn and Ed raised two sons and a nephew. An amazing mother and grandmother, she was also a loyal and popular friend. She rarely went anywhere in Atlanta without seeing someone she knew from the past. Carolyn never knew a stranger and our family is grateful for the many friends that have been so kind to her and to us for so many years.

Carolyn worked at Citizens and Southern National Bank (C&S), considered the largest bank in the Southeast for much of the 20th century, and the core of today’s Bank of America.

When she left to have children she was an active member at Midway Presbyterian Church in Decatur, GA and supported the Glenwood Hills Little League. She soon took in numerous children from the neighborhood, helping out other mothers. When her own children got older, Carolyn began a career with DeKalb County Sanitation as a safety clerk and spent 25 years contributing to the welfare and well-being of those in the department before she retired. A devoted grandmother, in retirement she and Ed travelled the country attending nearly 100% of the events and games of their grandchildren. They would return to the place they met, lunching frequently at The Varsity, and reminiscing about the past. In their later years, they were active with the O’Keefe High School Alumni Association and members of Grace Fellowship Church. Their garage, filled with fan memorabilia, was a testament to their devotion to the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. During their years in Loganville, GA the couple enjoyed a breakfast club of best friends — each with a given nickname — at the local Chick-fil-A.

Carolyn is survived by sons, Toby Williams (Susan) and Joe Williams (Angie); nephew, James (Jim) Adcock (Lori); brother, James Davis (Linda); grandchildren, Meghann Williams Robinson (Chris), Nicholas Williams, Daniel Williams, Molly Williams Reece (Drew), Jacob Williams; great-grandson, Micah Williams; as well as nephews, Tyler Adcock (Amanda), Travis Adcock; and many other family members she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward R. Williams, Jr.; mother, Nellie N. Davis; brother, Edward Duncan; and sister, Fran Berryman.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Tom M. Wages Funeral Home, 3705 US-78 West in Snellville, GA, followed by a memorial service in the chapel and burial at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta.

In lieu of flowers, and because mom loved all kids so well, donations can be made to Grace Global Family Ministries (GGM Family Ministries) which builds stronger families for children through Grace Foster Care and Adoption, and Single Mother’s Home. Contributions can be made through FOR.ngo, a nonprofit charity connecting donors to causes, by clicking on the GGM Family Ministries tab.

