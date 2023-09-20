Obituary and funeral service: Carolyn M. Rogers, 81, of Monroe

Carolyn M. Rogers, age 81 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Bethlehem First United Methodist Church.

Carolyn was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. She was a Bookkeeper for DCR Media prior to retiring. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, John Rogers; and parents, Harold Owen and Mary Alice (Yeager) White. She is survived by her children, Sharon Rogers of Monroe, Brenda and Mike Hammerle of Toccoa, John and Yvette Rogers of Loganville; grandchildren, Michael Hammerle, Makayla Rogers, and Jessie Rogers; numerous family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

