Obituary and funeral service: Carolyn Marie Minton, 71, of Loganville

Carolyn Marie Minton 71 of Loganville, Georgia passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior May 13th, 2022. She was born in Blue Island, Illinois on May 3rd, 1951, and moved to Georgia shortly after high school. She is preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Jerry Lee Minton; her father and mother, William Leo Sill Sr. and Lois Sill; brother-in-law, Clyde Landress Sr.. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Minton and wife Karen Minton of Loganville Ga.; son, Douglas Minton and wife Heather Minton of Monroe Ga.; grandchildren, Leah and Parker Minton; brother, William “Bill” Sill II & Kim Sill of Norcross Ga.; sister, Cheryl Landress of Snellville, Ga.; sister, Susan Lester and husband Garnett Lester Sr. of Loganville Ga.; and many nephews, nieces, cousins & other extended family.



Carolyn loved her family and friends with all her heart. She drove a School bus for the Gwinnett County School system for over 20 years, was a devoted wife for 28 years (widowed) and was an amazing mother to her children and grandchildren. Carolyn always made sure everyone close to her had whatever it was they needed. Over her lifetime she enjoyed Bingo with Friends, tending to the barn for her horse Charlie, Chihuahuas, weekend Shopping & trips to the Casino with her sisters.



The service to celebrate the life of Carolyn Minton will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the hour of service. For those who desire to make a memorial donation in lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to The Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org/?form=alz_donate, or the Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org, in memory of Carolyn Marie Minton.



Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.