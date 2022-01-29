Obituary and funeral service: Carolyn Virginia Killingsworth, 92, of Monroe

Carolyn Virginia Brown Killingsworth age 92, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022. Carolyn was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Monroe. Interment will follow at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Killingsworth was born in Monroe Georgia on June 23, 1929, to Walter Lee Brown, Sr. and Daisy Malcom Brown. She lived most of her life in Atlanta and retired from the banking industry having worked for C&S Bank, Nations Bank and Bank of America. She was a member of the Masonic’s Eastern Star and very involved with the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling and loved trips to the beach. Carolyn loved reading, crossword puzzles and enjoyed playing cards, especially poker. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Henry Killingsworth, her grandson Noel Benton, three brothers and four sisters. Survivors include her son Willis Benton (Tommie) of Eatonton, two grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

