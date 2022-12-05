Obituary and funeral service: Casey James Kelley, 23, of Monroe

Casey James Kelley, age 23 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville.

Casey is survived by his parents, James Fred and Juanita White Kelley of Monroe, GA; sister, Jessica Long, Monroe, GA; brother, Kyle Long, Sheridan, IN, brother, Jacob Long, Monroe, GA, and several other family members.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.