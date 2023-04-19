Obituary and funeral service: Catherine ‘Cathy’ Stowers Bridwell, 87, of Loganville

Catherine “Cathy” Stowers Bridwell, age 87, of Loganville, Georgia (and formerly from Social Circle and Snellville, Georgia), passed away on April 16, 2023, while listening to beautiful music and having loved ones by her side.



Cathy was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Thomas C. Bridwell; parents, Clarence and Roxie Stowers, four brothers, and three sisters. Cathy was the last surviving sibling of the eight Stowers children.



Cathy is survived by her daughter, Karen Blythe and her husband Doug; son Tommy Bridwell and his wife, Jennifer; granddaughters Macey and Haley Bridwell and Shelby Blythe; and grandson, Mitch Blythe. Bonus family includes her special angels who were her caregivers at The Retreat of Loganville.



Cathy graduated from Lithonia High School in 1954. She retired from Georgia Power in 1994. Cathy spent her years after retirement helping to take care of her grandchildren, cooking delicious Sunday meals, and helping to build her dream home in Social Circle with her husband.

