Obituary and funeral service: Catherine Farr Phillips, 86, of Loganville

Catherine Farr Phillips, 86 years of age, of Loganville, GA passed away on December 30, 2022. Catherine was born on August 9, 1936 to the late Cleo Roberts Farr and the late Alvin Farr. Mrs. Phillips was preceded in death by her husband, William Calvin Phillips; daughter, Terrie Robinson; sisters, Faye Westbrook and Hellen Jackson.

As a woman of faith, Catherine was a God fearing woman who loved everyone around her. She loved to be around her family and friends and never wanted to miss out on the interaction of being with with her loved ones when the opportunity arose. She loved wholeheartedly from the inside, out. She was strong and courageous from the beginning to the end of her time here on Earth. She was strong willed and a fighter, but most importantly she was loved profoundly by all who encountered her.

Her legacy will be remembered by all, as we will forever cherish all of the wonderful memories we each had with her. She will forever be missed, but never forgotten as we all know she is rejoicing in the arms of our Lord and Savor; and not suffering among us any longer in pain. We will greatly miss her as she played such a large roll in each of our lives in different ways; she was the glue that held us together.

“Her memory is now my keepsake, which with I’ll never part. God has her in his keeping and I have her in my heart.”

Surviving members of the family are, daughter, Debbie Shetter; son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Cathy Phillips; grandchildren, Jeremiah and Cristy Shetter, Tasha and Cory Broussard, Crystal and Jeff Walker, Carl and Tara Cimarossa, Christopher and Jessica Robinson, Kimberly and Steven Hawk, Kristina and Steven Emfinger; great grandchildren, Allison, Marissa, Thomas, Chase, Tabi, Hunter, Clark, Lena, Kaylee, Garrett, Tori, Reed, Bray, Cash, Trig; great great grandchild, Bowen.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home at 1:00 pm with the Rev. Butch Jackson officiating. Interment will follow to Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.