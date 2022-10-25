Obituary and funeral service: Charlene King Hensley, 82, of Loganville

Charlene King Hensley, age 82 of Loganville, passed away on October 22, 2022. Mrs. Hensley was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on May 6, 1940 to the late Ruby Smith King and the late Haggard King. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Foster Hensley, and her three sisters.

Surviving members of the family are, son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Xylina Hensley; sister, Pearl Heatherly; grandchildren, Gregory and Megan Foster; great grandchild, Samuel Foster; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, Georgia.

An additional service will be held in the Chapel of Walters Funeral Home in LaFollette, TN on October 27, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm. Interment will be held at Bakers Forge Cemetery.

