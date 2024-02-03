Obituary and funeral service: Charles ‘Charlie’ Daniel, 75, of Monroe

Charles “Charlie” Daniel, 75, of Monroe, Georgia, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2024. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.

Charlie was born on February 10, 1948, in Dry Pond, Georgia, to the late Ray Daniel and Harriet Whitlock Daniel. He was preceded in death by his sister, the late Margaret Anglin.

He graduated from Towers High School in 1966 and joined the army following high school. He then began his career as an electrician at International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 613. He worked as an electrician for over 40 years, retiring in 2013.

Charlie married Vicky in 1971, and they had two children, Chad and Dana. He was an athlete, coach, avid golfer, and devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. His favorite hobby was playing golf. He was a member of the Providence Club and a regular on the course. He was known for his signature shout “BOOM!” whenever he hit a great shot.

Charlie was a kind, protective, and fun-loving person. He was tough and a bit of an intimidating presence when he felt it was warranted. He was a loyal friend with a great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Vicky Daniel; his son, Chad Daniel; his daughter, Dana Kirkman, and son-in-law, Derrick Kirkman; his grandchildren, Zak (18), Blayne (16), and Vance Kirkman (14); his sisters, Mildred Gray and Jeannette Jones, brother-in-law Wayne Jones, and nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation with the family will be from 12:00-1:00, ahead of a celebration of life service that will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. at the Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, GA, followed by a reception at the Kirkman’s home; donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Charlie’s memory.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

