Obituary and funeral service: Charles ‘Charlie’ Frederick Smith, 92, of Loganville

Charles “Charlie” Frederick Smith age 92, of Loganville, GA., passed away Monday, May 2, 2022. He is preceded in death by his son, Ronald Smith. Charlie is survived by his wife, Louise Smith; daughter, Charlene Smith; son, Michael Smith; brothers, Jimmy and Eddie Smith; grandsons, Danny, Richard, Brian and Tony Smith; great granddaughters, Briauna Smith, Celia Wadford and Caela Smith; great grandsons, Connor Smith and Elijah Smith.



The funeral service to celebrate the life of Charles Frederick Smith will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, Ga. Burial will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA.



Due to COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please continue social distancing and if desired to bring and wear a mask.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.