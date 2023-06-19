Obituary and funeral service: Charles Edward Boyd, 79, of Monroe

Charles Edward Boyd, age 79, passed away on June 16, 2023. Charles was born to the late Evelyn Hayes Boyd and the late Vershaw Boyd on January 13, 1944 in Hogansville, GA. Mr. Boyd was preceded in death by his wife, Veda Morris Boyd; son, Charles Edward Boyd II.

Surviving members of the family are sons and daughters-in-law, David and Tammy Boyd, Thomas and Jeannine Boyd, Clayton and Kim Boyd; sister, Mary Carter; brothers and sisters-in-law, Randal Boyd, Robert Lee and Vera Boyd, Michael and Alma Boyd; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Charles grew up between Monticello and Madison with 9 siblings. The family farmed cotton and raised dairy cattle. He graduated from Morgan County High School in 1962.

Charles was a Navy veteran and served from 1962 to 1968. He served as a Flight Qualifications officer for the F-4 squadron on the USS Forestall and Plane Captain for the F-4H on the USS Independence. His cruises included Cuba, North Atlantic to relive the Saratoga, and several Middle Eastern cruises.

After his naval career, Charles made a career in aircraft mechanic on the several aircraft from the C-5 Galaxy to the F-22 Raptor for Lockheed Martin. He retired from the Ft. Worth, TX assembly plant as a Quality Controls Engineer.

Charles met, his late wife, Veda in Dallas, TX were they lived together for over 50 years. Charles moved back to Georgia to live with his son, Thomas, in November 2020. He often referred to Thomas and Jeannine’s home in Monroe, GA as “Casa in the Pines”.

Charles is fondly remembered by his stories, his jokes, and his “Me too’s ” by his family and friends.

A celebration of Charles Boyd’s life will be held at the 2023 Boyd/Brand Family Reunion.

