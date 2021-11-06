Obituary and funeral service: Charles Eugene ‘Gene’ Pittman, 88, of Loganville

Charles Eugene (Gene) Pittman, age 88 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Corinth Memorial Gardens, 1635 Hwy 81 SW, Loganville, GA 30052.

Gene served his country honorably in the United States Army and worked for 30 years at American Motors / Chrysler Corporation. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Sylvia (Shaver) Pittman, in 2018; and parents, Charlie and Ila (Brown) Pittman. Surviving are his children, Cynthia Simmons of Loganville, GA, Chuck and Teresa Pittman of Loganville, GA, and Sandy and Marty Harp of Monroe, GA; grandchildren, Stephanie Oxford, Joey Oxford, Shelbi Pittman, Luke Harp and Case Harp; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.