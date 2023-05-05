Obituary and funeral service: Charles Gerald Wood, 96, of Loganville

Charles Gerald Wood, age 96 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The family will receive friends 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Monroe Church of Christ. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 PM with Minister Bobby Wood officiating. Interment will be held at Corinth Memorial Gardens, Loganville.

Gerald was born and lived in Michigan until age 44 when he moved his family to Florida and owned Wood Construction. At age 79 he and Eileen moved to Loganville, enjoyed retirement and was a member of the Monroe Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin C. and Elsie Beulah Wood; and brother, Kendall Wood. Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Eileen C. Wood of Loganville; children, Barry D. Wood of Loganville, Christine and Phil Cages of Chugiak, AK, Charleen Waters of Loganville, Sally A. and Tom Howard of Oconee; grandchildren, George Cages III, Michelle Phillips, Charles Cages, Stephanie Ellis, Natalie Smith, Crystal Hogg, Zachary Waters, Rachel Campbell, Christopher Howard, Nathaniel Howard, Jonathan Howard, Timothy Howard, and Mirielle Howard; great grandchildren, Celeste Tagle, Justin Tagle, Jonathan Tagle, Chloe Tagle, Tristan Phillips, Nathaniel Cages, Cayden Cages, Colton Cages, Zoe Ellis, Jenna Ellis, Naomi Smith, Madilyn Hogg, Lilli Knapp and Charles Campbell; numerous family and friends.

Memorial donations can be sent to Walden’s Cove, 1442 Johnson Mill Road, Jefferson, GA 30549. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.