Obituary and funeral service: Charles ‘Hoss’ Campbell, 86, of Monroe

Charles (Hoss) Campbell, age 86 of Monroe, passed away on March 24, 2022. Hoss was born on May 27, 1935 to the late Ted Campbell and the late Ruth Burke Campbell. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tami Peters; brother, Gene Campbell.

Surviving members of the family are, wife, Sara Wyatt Campbell; daughters and son-in-law, Deedie and Cliff Seagraves, Teresa and Gary Bradley, Cindy Campbell, Nina Mobley; sister, Gloria Parnell; grandchildren, Nicholas Mitchell, Sam and Caitlin Bradley, Ben and Ashley Bradley, Carli and Brent Chandler, Dallas and Allen Davis, Kasi Mitchell, Brandi Myers, Alina and Russell Ingram; many great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Meadows Funeral Home.

