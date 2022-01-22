Obituary and funeral service: Charles Inman Brewer, 92, of Loganville

Mr. Charles Inman Brewer, age 92 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Inman was a former member, Sunday school teacher and deacon at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Decatur. He was currently a member of Corinth Christian Church, where he served on many committees.

Mr. Brewer retired from Southern Cross (now Masterack) after 47 years. Inman loved his family and friends and was a shining example of God’s love with his generosity, soft spoken words and gentle nature. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Thomas and Ludie Lois (Bentley) Brewer; daughter, Deborah Elaine Brewer; sister, Virginia Reid; and niece, Cecilia Hamrick.

He is survived by his loving wife of 72 ½ years, Ann Mitchell Brewer of Loganville; daughter, Pamela Evans of Suwanee; grandchildren, Sarah Ann Evans Bahrani and her husband, Anoosh of Chapel Hill, NC; Joshua Inman Evans of Boston, MA; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

The family will be holding a private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corinth Memorial Gardens, c/o Corinth Christian Church, 1635 Hwy. 81, Loganville, GA 30052. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.