Obituary and funeral service: Charles Ray ‘Buddy’ Bray, 74, of Monroe

Charles Ray (Buddy) Bray, age 74 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, March 20, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hughes and Rev. Greg Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Please check back for more details.

