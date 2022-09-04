Obituary and funeral service: Charles Wayne Reeves, 77, of Monroe

Charles Wayne Reeves, “Papaw”, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the age of 77 in Monroe, Georgia. He was born on April 9, 1945, and was raised in Harrisburg, Arkansas.

After graduating from Central High School, he was drafted into the United States Air Force where he worked as an aircraft mechanic and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. He later went on to work for the Colorado Department of Corrections until his retirement from service. He lived his life for his family. His grandchildren were his absolute world. He was an avid hunter, who loved fishing, off-roading, and considered himself a gun enthusiast. He left Colorado, upon retirement, for Georgia to be near his son and his family. He never missed an opportunity to get a hug from his grandkids. He was a dedicated Freemason and had an abundance of love for horses. You could always catch him at the house watching an old western movie or singing “Just a swingin.” His smile and sense of humor was something he passed along to everyone he met. He never met a stranger and loved having meaningful conversations with those closest to him.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents Charley and Maxine Reeves and son Randy Reeves. He is survived by his son Andrew (Tracie) Reeves, grandchildren, Lauren, Tyner, Landon, Samuel, and Gunner of Monroe, Ga. Daughter Rebecca (Jason) Jones and family of Nashville, Tn., and daughter Janet Reeves and family of Hondo, Tx. Sister Charlene Reeves Smith and family of Harrisburg, Ar., and countless friends he met throughout his life.

Arrangements are to take place as follows: visitation will be at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, Georgia on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 6pm-8pm. Funeral service will be Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 11:00am. All flowers sent to the service will be donated afterwards to various assisted living facilities in the area and any donations on his behalf can be made to PTSDusa.org. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral.