Obituary and funeral service: Charles ‘Wayne’ Watkins, 82, of Loganville (formerly of Oneonta, AL)

Charles “Wayne” Watkins, formerly of Oneonta, AL, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 where he resided in Loganville, GA.

Born April 20, 1940, Wayne was the son of Dewey and Alma Watkins. Wayne married Linda Presnell on November 24, 1962. He began his long career as a firefighter for the Dekalb County Fire Department on July 20, 1964 and rose to the rank of Captain. He was a well loved and respected leader until he retired in 1996. After retiring to Lawrenceville, GA, he enjoyed traveling with Linda and spending time with his sons, daughters-in- law, and especially his grandchildren. He loved his family and kept in touch with his brothers and sisters and their families as well. Wayne also enjoyed playing golf and cards with numerous friends that he has met along his life. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his humor, kindness, and his generosity.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Presnell Watkins of Loganville, GA, sons, Michael Watkins (Heather) of Hoschton, GA, Tyler Watkins (Erin) of Leadville, CO; grandchildren, Brittany Watkins, Blake Watkins, Sydney Watkins, Riley Watkins, Agent Watkins and Conrad Watkins; sisters, Everine Stell and Shirley White; brother, Tommy Watkins; many loving nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his son, Greg Watkins; brother, Richard Watkins; parents, Dewey and Alma Watkins.

We will miss our Pawpaw more than words can say.

Donations in memory of Captain Charles Wayne Watkins can be made to the Fallen Firefighters Foundation at firehero.org or Tunnel to Towers at t2t.org.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-1544. At his request, he will be cremated.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.