Obituary and funeral service: Charles William ‘Charlie’ Pinkerman, II, 52, of Loganville

Charles William “Charlie” Pinkerman, II, age 52 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 15, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Charlie was a United States Marine Corps Veteran. He was a member of the Local 72 Plumber and Pipefitters and worked on the Georgia Aquarium, Phillips Arena, and Coca Cola Plant in Atlanta. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening, welding art, and his grandchildren.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles William and Betty Lou (Kelley) Pinkerman. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Christina M. Pinkerman of Loganville, GA; daughters and sons-in-law, Amber and Tanner Aderhold of Oxford, GA, and Charly Pinkerman and Bryan Byrne of Conyers, GA; grandchildren, Piper, Elizabeth and Micah. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

