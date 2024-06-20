Obituary and funeral service: Charles William Moon, 86, of Social Circle

Charles William Moon, age 86 of Social Circle, passed away Monday, June 10, 2024. Mr. Moon is survived by his son, Jason Matthew Moon of Social Circle; grandchildren, Jessica Whitley-Penndorf (Colin Penndorf) of Macon, Lexie Waites of Jackson.

Charles was born on January 26, 1938 in Loganville, GA. He was the son of the late Thomas and the late Carrie Moon. Mr. Moon was preceded in death by his loving wife, the late Georgia Ann Cleland Moon; daughters, the late Kim Moon and the late Leslie Waites; brothers, the late Merrill Moon and the late Dennis Moon.

Charles Moon was an awesome Dad! All his beautiful children loved him so very much because he led with example, and he was a man of his word always striving to help people in need, with advice, and strength, when all life seemed less bright with life’s difficulties, sadness, we all experience. Mr. Moon’s son Jason Moon expressed, “MY DAD, MY HERO, MY SUPERMAN, MY EVERYTHING!” My world will never be the same without you!

A Father is the strength honoring a family! A guide in our lives, yet without, we certainly would not be as safe as we are given extremism which has control of our state, as we all are aware. We are here today in humbly this safe, beautiful, building, to honor a man, whose life was commensurate to the definition of strength! My Dad was a gentle giant! He was loved everywhere honoring everyone!

As a truck driver my dad had an awesome life! He travelled the country! Witnessed the beauty of America! And he brought his family with him as he moved state to state in Georgia, Mississippi, and Texas! Mr. Moon protected his family with safety, the same way we are all protected here today in this safe environment.

This Father’s Day reminds us all in the Bible, to honor your father and mother! I Jason and my two sisters Kim and Leslie loved Daddy so much. He worked as much as he could, he gave advice, talked with experience, and he led with example! This is an example of a Fathers Strength, and The United States of America could use a few more Charles Moons to lead the way as he raised wonderful children into productive citizens in society!

We love Dad, his family, and his grandchildren! We miss Georgia Moon and my (Jason’s) sisters very much! We are thankful given the way Mrs. Moon brought balance to this beautiful family. Thank y’all! Jason Moon was right! Mr. Charles William Moon was a wonderful Dad! A Hero! A Superman, And He Was Everything a Father must strive to be! We Salute Mr. Charles William Moon and Celebrate his Life in Walton County in this safe, beautiful, building and environment. We love you always!

Mr. Moon raised his family as Southern Baptists. He taught his family to believe in God! To protect one another, and to always help each other, and to always care for each other. Thank you so much dad honoring being my dad.

With best mention honoring many thousand people who loved Dad and were his friend he was known at work as “Silver Moon!” This was my dad’s truck driving handle, “his name” when travelling America! A humble, yet, very strong working powerful man! He worked with many trucklines Acres Motor line, Complete Auto Transit Car Hauling Truck Line, and Consolidated Freightways, were a few best!

Honestly, personally, my dad loved to ride in the golf cart on farms, he loved to watch Jason work on the farm and he gave advice. He loved to fish, loved to travel, and he loved having a wonderful meal eating country vegetables, with excellent iced tea!

When it was appropriate my dad only had eyes given sports with best mention to The University of Georgia Bulldogs! My how my dad loved the National Champions Georgia Bulldogs and Hometown Team, the Atlanta Braves! Mr. Charles and Georgia Moon also loved Georgia Southern University very much! In honor given athletics and academics!

My Dad travelled all the states with my mom! They loved travelling in the beautiful majestic, national mountains! Dad loved Nashville, TN, and the Country Western Movies, Stars, Artists, Beautiful Concerts! My dad was very proud of me and his family! He loved music humbly also which was “easy listening”. Many years he was most happy and he was most loved Dad! My Hero, My Superman, My Everything! I’ll always love you, Dad! Jason Matthew Moon, MPA

Honoring Charles William Moon

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2024 in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, Georgia at 2:30 p.m. with Rev Stacy Myers officiating. Interment will follow at Center Hill Church Cemetery in Loganville. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Friday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. also at Meadows Funeral Home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

