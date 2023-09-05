Obituary and funeral service: Charlotte Ann Seymour, 59, of Monroe

Charlotte Ann Seymour, cherished daughter, sister, cousin, and aunt, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the age of 59.

A lifelong resident of Monroe, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Peggy Thompson Seymour and the late Phillip Burden Seymour.

Charlotte was a retired elementary school teacher. Like her father, she studied at Berry College and graduated from the University of Georgia where she received her undergraduate degree in 1986 (including study abroad at Oxford in England) and her master’s degree in 1991. She would go on to achieve her Education Specialist degree in 2005 from Lincoln Memorial University. She began her teaching career at Monroe Elementary School and finished in Gwinnett County at Alcova Elementary School.

Charlotte was a longstanding member of Monroe First Baptist Church, where she played in the handbell choir. She had a talent for flower arrangement like her mother; she continued this work on the church’s floral committee. She also had a passion for travel in the United States and abroad with her many friends and family members.

She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Wade and Debbie Seymour; sister and brother-in-law, Martha and K.L. Conner; nephew, Kennon Conner and niece, Reese Conner (both proud Georgia Bulldogs just like their “Aunt Tot”).

Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church of Monroe with Pastor Todd Ware officiating. Family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall from 9:30-11:00 preceding the service. A graveside ceremony will immediately follow the service.

Donations in Charlotte’s memory can be made to the floral committee at Monroe First Baptist Church (fbcmonroe.com).

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.