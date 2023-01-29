Obituary and funeral service: Cherre Anderson Mayhue, 78, of Loganville

Cherre Anderson Mayhue, age 78 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, January 30, 2023 at New Testament Baptist Church, 2165 Broadnax Mill Road, Loganville, GA 30052. Rev. Mickey Oliver will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Cherre was a member of New Testament Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Marlon Mayhue; and parents, Rev. Thomas S. and Christine (Shaw) Anderson.

She is survived by her sons & daughter-in-law, Matt and Karen Mayhue of Cypress, TX, Kelley Mayhue of Monroe, GA; grandchildren, Marlana and Shea Allen, Holly Mayhue, Samantha and Eric Sutherland, Shelton Mayhue, Avery Mayhue, Shelton Mobley; great grandchildren, McKenna Sutherland; and one on the way, Raylon Matthew Sutherland. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.