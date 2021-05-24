Obituary and funeral service: Cheryl A. Clarke, 64, of Loganville

Cheryl A. Clarke, age 64 of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 PM on June 10, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM prior to the service.

Cheryl was born on April 2, 1957 in Watertown, Massachusetts to Charles Clarke and Pauline Dorothy Ford. She was the payroll Administrator at Hendrick Gwinnett Place Honda for many years. Cheryl is survived by her daughters & son-in-law, Jennifer & John Martin of Loganville, Laura Clarke of Loganville, Brittany Clarke of Winder; grandchildren, Nicholas Clarke, Aiden Martin, Parker Hughes, Cameron Martin, all of Loganville; and mother, Pauline Dorothy Clarke-Bales of Grayson.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers please make a donation in Cheryl’s memory to the American Liver Foundation, www.liverfoundation.org or Atlanta Mission’s My Sister’s House, https://atlantamission.org/my-sisters-house/. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.