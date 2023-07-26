Obituary and funeral service: Cheryl June Nosker Brouillette, 76, of Loganvill

Cheryl June Nosker Brouillette, age 76, of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023 after a long illness. Born on September 22, 1946, in Findley, PA, Cheryl was the daughter of the late Harry A. Nosker and Ellen Jane Gordon (Nosker) of Polk, PA.

Cheryl graduated from Franklin High School in 1964 and married her high-school sweetheart, Joe McCollough. She had two children while moving around as a military family and finally settled in Watertown, CT in 1973. After her divorce, she met and married the love of her life, Denny Brouillette, and they had almost 20 wonderful years together. Cheryl’s many house plants thrived in her immaculately kept home. When the family moved to Georgia in 1984, Cheryl found the perfect climate to take her green-thumb outside and create her beautiful flower gardens in her well-maintained yards that were enjoyed by many friends, family members, and co-workers in both her Grayson and Loganville homes. Cheryl climbed the ladder of her banking career until she retired in 2005 as the branch manager at Wachovia Bank in Snellville, GA. Later she had 19 years with her last love when she reconnected with a high school boyfriend, Danny Shultz. During this time, she became an avid quilter and made numerous quilts, some of which she gave away, but many are left to her loved ones, who will be comforted by her handmade creations for years to come.



Cheryl is survived by her son, Michael McCollough and his wife, Jami, of Loganville, GA; her daughter, Michele Turner and her husband, Jeff, of Loganville, GA; her step-children, David Brouillette and his wife, Donna, of Wolcott, CT; Judy Brouillette O’Neil of Columbus, NC; Denise (Gauthier) Dauphinais and her husband, Rob, of Haddam, CT; and Mark Brouillette of Snellville, GA; her grandchildren, who lovingly called her Memeré, Dalton McCollough of Winder, GA; Emily McCollough of Loganville, GA; Amanda Turner of Loganville, GA; Brandon Turner of Loganville, GA; Lauren Brouillette and her partner, Dustin Briere, of Weymouth, MA; Danielle Brouillette of Boston, MA; JamieLeigh O’Neil Bennett and her husband, Robert, of Hendersonville, NC; Erin Elizabeth O’Neil and her fiancé, Austin Taylor, of Spartanburg, SC; Evan Gauthier and his wife, Marisa, of Higganum, CT; and Alex Gauthier and his fiancé, Alexis Warnick, of Higganum, CT; her great grandsons, Kyllian Bennett of Hendersonville, NC; and Ronen Bennett of Hendersonville, NC; her sisters, Dotte Brooks and her husband, Gaylord, of Polk, PA; and Sheila Sherman and her husband, Tom, of Polk, PA; and her sister-in-law Pam (Nosker) McVay of Franklin, PA. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, listed above, as well as, her step-mother, Alice Nosker; her husband, Dennis Brouillette; her companion, Danny Shultz; her brother, Kevin Nosker; and her brother-in-law, Joseph Roland Brouillette.



Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville, GA will handle preparations, and Cheryl will be entombed at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville, GA. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Anchor Church, 451 Ozora Road, Loganville, GA 30052. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cheryl Brouillette’s memory to either American Parkinson Disease Association at https://www.apdaparkinson.org/get-involved/memorial-and-tribute-gifts/ or Lewy Body Dementia Association at https://www.lbda.org/honor-memorial-gifts/, and kindly ask them to notify Michele Turner, 4006 Wild Orchid Ln, Loganville, GA 30052. To send online condolences, family and friends are invited to visit www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.