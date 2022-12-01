Obituary and funeral service: Chris Kincaid, 65, of Loganville

Chris Kincaid, age 65 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM prior to the service.

Chris retired from the VA Hospital and was preceded in death by her parents, James and Betty (Rye) Grant. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Harold Kincaid of Loganville; children, Amber Kincaid of Lawrenceville; Jessica and Brandon Van-Hall of Lawrenceville; brother, James Grant of White Springs, FL; grandchildren, Cora and Adelaide Van-Hall; numerous family and friends. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.