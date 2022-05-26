Obituary and funeral service: Chris Macdonnell, 59, of Loganville

Chris MacDonell, age 59 of Loganville, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Dwayne Lype officiating. Interment will follow at 1:30 PM at North Atlanta Memorial Park, 5188 Winters Chapel Road, Atlanta, GA 30360.

Chris was the owner/operator of Chamblee Color TV and Dawsonville TV and was preceded in death by his son, Joshua James MacDonell. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Carole E. MacDonell of Loganville; sons & daughters-in-law, George William MacDonell, III (Bridget) of Gainesville, Michael Eugene MacDonell (Ashley) of Gainesville; sisters, Ann Chandler of Dawsonville, Georgia MacDonell of Gainesville; and 11 grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.