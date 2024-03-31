Obituary and funeral service: Christian Matthew Wright, 46,of Monroe

Christian Matthew Wright, age 46, of Monroe, Georgia passed away March 22, 2024. He was born in Atlanta, Fulton County, Georgia on December 29, 1977 to Dorothy Jane Wright and the late Donald Allen Wright, Sr. of Monroe, Georgia.

Surviving are son: Caden Matthew Wright; step-son: Colby Herndon; mother: Dorothy Jane Wright, brothers and daughters-in-law: Donald Allen (Spud) & Lucinda Wright, Jr., Anthony Scott Wright, Michael David & Elizabeth Wright; nieces: Alexis Michelle Thomas, Jessica Brooke Wright, Caroline Riley Wright Alex Lynn & Hunter Wayne Bryon, Haley Jennifer Haynes; nephews: Donald Allen Wright, III, Cameron Scott Wright, Caleb Michael Wright, and great uncle to Dustin Dene Thomas, II, Brycen Thomas, Baylor Lea Byron.

Memorial services will be held at Meadows Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 2nd at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm.



Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

