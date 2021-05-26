Obituary and funeral service: Christine D. Kirk, 94, of Monroe

Christine D. Kirk, age 94 of Monroe, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 29, 2021 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Rick Statham and Pastor Nathan Carrell will officiate.

Christine was born on September 24, 1926, in Monroe, Georgia to the late John Henry & Fannie Elizabeth (Burson) Dorsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Paul Kirk. She is survived by her daughters, Anita White & Pat Blankenship both of Conway, SC; 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Abbey Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 68, Social Circle, Ga 30025. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.