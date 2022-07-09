Obituary and funeral service: Christine Joy Danielly, 71, of Loganville

Christine Joy Danielly passed away on June 21, 2022. Born on August 22, 1950, Chris was a longtime resident of Loganville, GA. Chris’s passion was running Canine Capers, a USDAA agility training and show club. This was reflected in her love of all things Sheltie. She and her two dogs, Willow and Kelly, enjoyed the many road trips taken in their camper.



Chris is survived by her brother, Jim Weeks (Wendy) of Mequon, Wisconsin; nephews, Eric Weeks, Jimmy Weeks and Daniel Weeks; along with several other nieces and nephews, her friends in the agility community, her dogs Willow and Kelly and her cat Rowdy.



She was preceded in death by her parents, June and Elmer Weeks and husband, Julian Danielly.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Canine Capers c/o Jan Gaynor, 251 Sunset Hills Drive, Norcross, GA 30071.



The family will have a memorial service on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.