Obituary and funeral service: Christopher Lee ‘Chris” Smith, 36, of Loganville

Christopher Lee “Chris” Smith, age 36 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Friday, January 12, 2024. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, January 18, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Lee Peters officiating. The family will receive friends 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service.

Chris was a Pawn Broker for Fieldstone Pawn. He is survived by his parents, Kevin and Sherry Pellegrin of Loganville, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Amanda Smith of Loganville, GA; brother, Keven Pellegrin, Jr. of Houma, LA; sister and brother-in-law, Candice and Justin Dean of Covington, GA; sister, Allie Pellegrin of Houma, LA; nieces, Harlie Smith, Caelynn Smith, Brinlee Smith, Echo Dean; nephew, Kendon Pellegrin; several aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in Chris’ memory to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, 1405 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA 30322 or https://give.choa.org. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

