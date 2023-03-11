Obituary and funeral service: Christos K. Kouzinoglou, 54, of Loganville

In Eternal Memory of a True Legend

Christos K. Kouzinoglou

March 16th, 1968 – March 8th 2023

~ Beloved Husband, Father, Brother and Friend ~



Sunday, March 12th, 2023

Visitation and Viewing 1:00 P.M. – 3:00 P.M.



Chapel Service at 3:00 P.M.



Our beloved husband, father, brother, and friend Christos was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10 pm. He fought valiantly for 3 years with determination, courage, strength, humility, kindness and humor. He was a beloved Union brother of Local 48, an avid soccer player/spectator and a true pilot at heart. He dedicated his extra time to tending his garden, which featured varietals of figs from around the world, which he procured personally over many years. His spirits were lifted by Greek and Reggae music (a true Greek Rhasta). His passion for the livity of these cultures and traditions defined him, which fueled his creativity and innovation in the kitchen and daily life. He was an inspiration to all that knew him, with a smile that brightened and affected every person he came to know, touching their lives for the better. The world lost a warrior, but Heaven received a new archangel, who will be with all of us offering protection from above.



He is preceded in death by his father Konstantinos Kouzinoglou and his mother Phaedra Moungou

He is survived by his beloved wife Eleni Krinis Kouzinoglou son Konstantine Kouzinoglou and fiancee Irene Kourkoumelis; son Niko Kouzinoglou and fiancee Jennifer Padilla, and daughter Gabriella Kouzinoglou; sister Maria Kouzinoglou, his in-laws, and all extended family



May He Rest in Peace

May His Memory Be Eternal



Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Inc.

670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052

Please join us and share your best memories of Christos in his honor and feel free to bring your most cherished mementos of Christos

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.