Obituary and funeral service: Cindy Shomaker Lentz Arndt, 61

Cindy Shomaker Lentz Arndt, age 61, passed away on November 21, 2021. Cindy was born on October 3, 1960, in Kentucky to the late George Shomaker and the late Zela Williams Shomaker. She was preceded in death by brothers Delbert Shomaker and Jerry Shomaker.

Surviving members of her family are daughters, Christy Lentz-Taylor (Randy) of Alma, Ga., Misty Lentz-Norris of Ellenwood, Ga., Alana Lentz-Parlier (John) of Social Circle, Ga., Paula Lentz of Alma, Ga.; brother, Donald Shomaker of NC; and she was known as Big Momma to her 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Cindy was an “Army Brat” as she would sometimes refer to herself as she grew up in an Army family. Being an Army Brat led to her passion for veterans and helping others. Cindy was a life member of the Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5080 in Lake City Georgia where her parents were active members when Cindy was a child. She became active in the Auxiliary and served 10 years as Auxiliary President. Her true passion was for hospitalized and homeless veterans. For many years she spearheaded a coat and warm clothing drive and worked the Atlanta VA sponsored standdown which gave homeless veterans the opportunity for medical screenings, a meal, clothing, and toiletry items. Cindy also served the Department of Georgia VFW Auxiliary as their Americanism Chairman, Hospital Chairman for which she received a National Outstanding Award, and National President’s Visit Chairman. She was one of the three cooks for her Auxiliary’s Breakfast Buffet fundraisers to support our veterans and the community. Her dedication and passion for the VFW, the Auxiliary, and our veterans will be sorely missed.

Her kind and generous spirit will be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Cindy’s honor to the VFW National Home for Children at www.vfwnationalhome.org/donate/

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.