Obituary and funeral service: Cladia ‘Dee’ Jean Lynn, 77, of Loganville

Claudia (Dee) Jean Lynn, age 77, of Loganville, GA, passed peacefully on March 4th, 2022.

Claudia was born in Chicago, Illinois, on November 12, 1944 where she was raised by her mother Gisela Schrei, and grew up with her adored big sister and best friend, Nancy.



Claudia loved all things Disney, especially trips to Disney World with her children and grandchildren. She loved animals (particularly dogs), and spending time with family. She had a kind and welcoming spirit and her home was always open for her children’s and grandchildren’s friends, many of whom considered her a second mom and grandma.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Jim; and her mother, Gisela Schrei. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Jordan; her 4 children, daughter Dawn Austin, sons Mike, Danny, and Chris Lynn; her daughter-in-law Lee Ann Lynn; and her beloved grandchildren, Katy and Sam Austin, and Jake, Hannah, Courtney and Quentin Lynn; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Family will hold a remembrance gathering at the home of Danny Lynn on Saturday, March 12th from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at 3085 Sweet Basil Lane, Loganville, GA 30052



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

