Obituary and funeral service: Claire Malcom Read, 93, of Social Circle

Claire Malcom Read, age 93, of Social Circle, passed away on November 1, 2021.

She was born in Social Circle on November 16, 1927 to the late Maggie

Perry Malcom and the late Lester Aldine Malcom.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Adair Read, Sr. and twin sister, Joanne Malcom Castleberry.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vicki Read-Bailey and Phil Bailey of

Covington; son, Eugene Read, Jr. of Greensboro; grandchildren: Matthew Reed and

Daisy Chen of Redwood City, CA, Andrew Reed of Macon, Susanna and Austin

Hewatt of Athens; great grandchildren: Addy Hewatt, Rhett Hewatt,

and Alayna Clark; several nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Mrs.Read was a long standing member of the First Baptist Church, Social Circle and proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an outstanding pianist and enjoyed playing Baptist Hymns for friends and family.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Meadows Funeral

Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, and the funeral

service will begin at 3:00 pm in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with

Rev. Mike Hardy and Rev. Kale Rush officiating. Interment will follow at

Social Circle City Cemetery.

