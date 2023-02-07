Obituary and funeral service: Claudine Peppers Leachmon, 82, of Social Circle

Claudine Peppers Leachmon, age 82 of Social Circle, passed away on February 3, 2023. She was born in Bostwick on July 10, 1940 to the late Fred William Peppers and the late Ludie Isabelle Ruark Peppers.

Surviving are nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday February 8th at 2:00 PM at Westlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Gosety and the Rev. Chris Conner officiating. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.