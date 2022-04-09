Obituary and funeral service: Clayton Milligan, Sr., 69, of Monroe

Clayton Milligan, Sr., age 69 of Monroe, gained his wings on April 6, 2022. His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Clayton had touched in some way throughout his memorable life. Mr. Milligan was born in Atlanta, GA on February 21, 1953 to the late Nealy Viola Massey Milligan and the late David Ralph Milligan. He was preceded in death by, son, Preston Adams; brothers and sisters, John Milligan, Jim Milligan, Joe Milligan, Martha Cayton, Nell Harrell, Shirley Henson, Archie Milligan, Donald Milligan, Minnie Sills, Eva Milligan, five brothers and sisters who died at birth.

Clayton was an exuberant man who never met a stranger. His ability to talk to anyone definitely helped when it came to meeting his wife, Kathy. Clayton and Kathy share a love story like no other that started when they got married in 1971. For the past 50 years, they have been through the good, the bad, and the ugly, but their devotion to each other has never wavered. Everyone who knows Clayton knows how much he loved Kathy and the life that they built together.

Clayton was also a devoted father, grandfather, and friend. He always made everyone around him feel like they were a part of his family and while his biological family is big, so is his spiritual family. Clayton truly believed in helping any and everyone who crossed his path even if it meant that he had to go without.

When Clayton was not driving for USF Holland, he could be found preaching in any church that would invite him or to anyone that would listen. He loved sharing his love for the Lord and never went a day without telling someone about the glories of God. He was a walking testimony and he made it known that everything in his life was a testament to Jesus’ love for him.

In his retirement, Clayton could be found fishing, playing with his grandchildren, napping, watching a western, going on joy rides with Kathy, talking about his airplane, or enjoying a meal.

Everyone who knew Clayton knew that he cherished the simple things in life like cutting grass with his zero turn lawn mower. He was kind, loving, dependable, and a little grumpy every now and then. He was a force of nature and will be terribly missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know him.

Surviving members of the family are, wife, Kathy Milligan; daughters, Tina Milligan and Pam Jonas; son and daughter-in-law, Clay and Judy Milligan; sisters, Ruth Milligan and Lucy Steiner; brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Connie Milligan, Ronald Milligan, Jack and Kim Milligan, Paul and Kathy Milligan; grandchildren, Heather and Eddie, Rayne and Rob, Ashely and Luciano, Faithanne, Andrew, Benjamin and Stephanie, Joseph, Alyssa and Alston, Braxton; fifteen great-grandchildren

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 09th at 3:00 PM at Sardis Church with the Rev. Greg McKinney, Rev. Jessie Ross, Rev. Billy Green, and Rev. Tim Henry officiating. Interment will follow to Sardis Church Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.