Obituary and funeral service: Clifton Lee Berryman, 81, of Social Circle

Click or tap on the image above for a digital tribute to Cliff Berryman

Clifton Lee Berryman, age 81 of Social Circle, passed away on October 12, 2022. Cliff was born on August 2, 1941 to the late Olga Lee Hall Berryman and the late Emory Ellis Berryman, Sr. Mr. Berryman was preceded in death by his brother, Emory Ellis Berryman, Jr.

Surviving members of the family are, nephew and niece, Jeff and Brandy Berryman; great nieces, Layla Berryman, Emma Berryman; brother Rod Berryman.

Cliff was an Air Force veteran and then went on to retire from Bell South. He was an avid woodworker and folk artist. He loved history, music, movies, and art. Cliff was a believer in Jesus Christ but he didn’t speak of his faith often. He lived the Christian life out everyday. Cliff lived his whole life caring for others and sacrificing his time, money, and energy to make others feel loved and cared for. He was the most thoughtful and kind man. Though he rarely said the words, “I love you” he showed us everyday that he loved us with his whole heart. He was a generous man with kindness in his heart and always on his lips. He loved to laugh and smile, but even more, he loved to make others laugh and smile. He will be forever missed and remembered by his family and friends. Rest in peace Uncle Butch.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday October 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Ross officiating. Interment will follow to Westlawn Cemetery.

Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.