Obituary and funeral service: Clint A. Rice, 85, of Loganville

Clint A. Rice, age 85 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. The family will receive friends 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Loganville. A Funeral Service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

Clint was a Veteran of the US Air Force. He served on the Loganville City Council, was Vice Mayor, and Chairman of the Police Committee. Clint was an Insurance Salesman for New York Life. Upon retirement, he worked for Bass Pro Shop in boat sales. He had a love for fishing, hunting, Braves and NASCAR.

Clint was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Linda Rice; parents, Alvie R. and Gladys Hester Rice; brother, Dayton Rice; and sister, Ina Greene.

He is survived by his children, Chris & Ginger Rice of Madison, GA, Craig Rice & Deloris Rutledge of Jersey, GA, Leslie Swords of Loganville, GA; grandchildren, Chris & Ali Rice, Chelsea & Brandon Barnard, Cole Rice, Tyler Swords, Payten & Chandler Downing, Megan & Chris Hay; great grandchildren, Brooks, Bennett & Caroline Barnard, Cace & Cohen Rice, Knox Downing; numerous family and friends.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Clint A. Rice please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.