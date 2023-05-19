Obituary and funeral service: Clyde Edward Byers, Sr., 91, of Loganville

Clyde Edward Byers, Sr., age 91 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Georgia War Veterans Home in Milledgeville, Georgia. A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 2299 Rosebud Road SW, Grayson, Georgia 30017. Rev. Joe Evett will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Navy. The family will receive friends prior to the graveside from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville.

Clyde was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict where he served his country honorably on the U.S.S. Bennington. He retired as a Virginia State Trooper and a Correctional Officer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Wilmer Byers in 2011; parents, Harry and Mildred Campbell Byers; siblings, Loran Byers, LaVone Chaplin, and Lemuel Byers. Clyde is survived by his sons and daughters-in law, Ed and Jan Byers of Monroe, Chris and Heather Byers of Jefferson; grandchildren, Rachel Byers, Lance Byers, and Kendall Byers; many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Clyde Edward Byers, Sr. please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.