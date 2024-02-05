Obituary and funeral service: Cody Toler, 22, of Loganville

Cody Toler, age 22 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, January 26, 2024. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 8, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Coffman officiating. Interment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service. The family will be wearing Carhartt t-shirts and jeans to remember him by.

Cody was preceded in death by his father, Jeremy Toler. He is survived by his loving wife, Germany Toler of Loganville; mother, Jennifer Toler of Loganville; brother, Braden Toler of Loganville; grandparents, Dennis and Revonda Chambers of Loganville; aunt & uncle, April and Shane Bruce; cousins, Bryan Jones and Wyatt Bruce.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the family. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Cody Toler please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

