Obituary and funeral service: Cole Jones, 26, of Loganville

Cole Jones, age 26 of Loganville, GA passed away on Monday, May 13, 2024. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, May 20, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Mickey Oliver officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Cole is survived by his father and step-mother, Ken and Katie Jones of Loganville, GA; mother and step-father, Shelia and Bob Hastings of Loganville, GA; brother, Nathan Jones of Winder, GA; sister, Callie Long of Loganville, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Luke and Sydney Jones of Jacksonville, FL; maternal grandmother, Joy Strickland of Loganville, GA; 3 nephews; many aunts, uncles and cousins; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to be made in Cole’s memory to The National Alliance for Mental Health, https://namiga.org/get-involved/donate/; American Foundation for Suicide Prevention; or To Write Love On Her Arms, https://twloha.com/donate/.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770.466.1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

