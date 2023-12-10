Obituary and funeral service: Constance Pollock Eckles, 85, of Monroe

Constance Pollock Eckles, 85, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2023, following a brief illness.

Born Constance Selman Pollock, Connie was from Monroe, Georgia and was the daughter of the late Florence and Marshall Pollock. Connie attended Monroe High School and then went on to the University of Georgia where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. She graduated from UGA with a degree in Home Economics.

In 1960, Connie married her high school sweetheart, John Eckles. They were married for 61 years until his death in January 2022. They lived briefly in New Orleans but decided to return to Monroe to be near family and raise their three children. Connie and John were lifelong members of First Baptist Church of Monroe. In earlier years, she served in many areas of the church, particularly with the children’s ministry. She also enjoyed playing in the handbell choir for several years. Connie was an avid sports fan, regardless of the sport. She loved the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks and was the biggest cheerleader for her beloved Georgia Bulldogs.

After John’s death, Connie moved to Macon, Georgia to be close to family. She lived at Carlyle Place Retirement Community where she made many wonderful friends who brought so much joy to her life.

Nothing made Connie happier than spending time with her family. Whether it was immediate family or extended family, she cherished every moment being with them and often commented on how fortunate she and John were to have such a loving family. Connie was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and a sister, Florence (Flonny) Carrollton. She is survived by her children, Susan Rozier (Dave), Dan Eckles, and Ellen Scott (Alan); her grandchildren, Cole Eckles (Lucia), Helen Catherine Faircloth (William), Marshall Scott, Caroline Rozier, Coleman Rozier, Collier Scott, Chambers Eckles, Sam Eckles, and William Scott; great-grandchildren, Lennon Eckles and Annie Faircloth; her sister Elizabeth “Tuter” Boswell (Jamie); her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sallie and Mike Eckles and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Monroe on December 12, 2023 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am with the service to follow immediately afterward at 11:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Monroe, GA or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

