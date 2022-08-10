Obituary and funeral service: Corey Christopher Jones, 27, of Monroe

Corey Christopher Jones, age 27, of Monroe, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 14, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 PM until 2:45 PM.

Corey was a 2013 graduate of Walnut Grove High School. He loved sports and was an avid collector of sports shoes, but what he loved most was spending time with his family. Corey was the owner of Verax Realty, Inc., as well as an acquisition agent at New Western.

Corey is survived by his parents, Bob and Sherrie Jones of Monroe; sister, Karen Jones of Monroe; aunt, Shon McAteer of Fayetteville, North Carolina; aunt, Candi Martin of Gainesville; uncle and aunt, Johnny and Dottie Fenn of Loganville; half-brother, Scott Jones; half-sister, Kristi Nowak; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Corey was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ed and Pat Williams of Barnesville and his paternal grandparents, Bob and Linda Jones of Norcross. Arrangement by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.