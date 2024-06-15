Obituary and funeral service: Cynthia Milburn, 65, of Loganville

Cynthia Milburn, age 65, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 9th, 2024.



Born in Sandersville, Georgia, Cynthia was raised in a loving home in rural Gibson, Georgia. She is predeceased by her parents, Roy and Edna Milburn, as well as her siblings, Tannie Jo Chalker, Keith Milburn, and Karen Waldron. Cynthia is survived by many nieces and nephews: Tricia (Rick) Lent, Megan (Kyle) Waite, Sean (Amanda) Waldron, Greg (Julia) Milburn, Ginger (Jeff) Magahee, Courtney (Brett) Nevin, and several others, as well as many great-nieces and nephews in her role as a caring and devoted extra “grandparent”. She had an expansive circle of friends she also considered part of her “family”.



Cynthia attended Glascock County Consolidated School where she excelled in her studies and in sports. She played basketball throughout high school and was a member of many clubs and organizations. She pursued an accounting degree at Georgia State University and went on to work at several companies in their accounting departments. Cynthia stayed active and played softball (eventually becoming the coach) for several of her employer’s softball teams. She went on to learn AS400 maintenance and support; eventually working at Convergys and Genuine Parts Company in this role. Due to health problems, Cynthia retired from Genuine Parts Company in 2018.



Cynthia loved her little dogs, Chloe and Lucky. Lucky was the runt of the litter and abandoned by her mother. Cynthia nursed her back to health, getting up at all hours of the night to feed her with an eye dropper to help her survive. Lucky had a good life with her for six years, unfortunately passing away in recent years. Cynthia’s beloved Shih-tzu Chloe will be lost without her mama but will be loved by family for the remainder of her life.



Cynthia enjoyed reading, playing games, watching Georgia Bulldogs football, and spending time with friends and family. Before being struck with debilitating health issues, Cynthia loved to travel; most especially to the mountains and the beach. Her dream was to visit all of the east coast lighthouses; a dream that she unfortunately was unable to see through but that her family members will attempt to do in her memory. She will be greatly missed by all; taking a piece of our hearts with her, as we try to navigate the years before us.



Visitation for Cynthia will be Friday, July 5th from 5pm-7pm at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Loganville, Georgia. Her funeral will be held on Saturday, July 6th at 1pm at Fellowship Baptist Church in Gibson, Georgia, with interment immediately following. Cynthia’s favorite color was blue, and favorite team was the Georgia Bulldogs; if you knew her you knew she hated to have to dress up. The family would greatly appreciate it if everyone could come as they are, in blue; or in UGA attire. She would love that.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

