Obituary and funeral service: Danny Stuart Farmer, 64, ofMonroe

Danny Stuart Farmer, age 64 of Monroe, passed away on January 18, 2024. He was born on April 8, 1959 to the Emma Sue Still Reynolds and the late Raymond Stewart Farmer.

Surviving are, sister, Darlene Bone; brothers and sister in law, David Farmer, Dwayne and Kathy Farmer.

Funeral service will be held on Sunday January 28th at 3:00 PM at the 1025 Church with the Rev. Tommy Fountain, the Rev. Craig Hudgens, and the Rev. Gene Hammonds officiating. The visitation will be on Sunday January 28th at 1025 Church from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memorial Gardens. Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

